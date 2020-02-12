Fire Destroys 80-Year Old Man’s Camper At Lake Stone, The Second Time In Five Weeks

February 12, 2020

For the second time in just over five weeks, fire destroyed an 80-year old man’s camper at Lake Stone in Century.

The recreational vehicle fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Victim Neal Koe said woke up to find the camper on fire; he was able to escape without injury.

The fire also heavily damaged his pickup truck.

About 3:45 a.m. on January 4, fire destroyed Koe’s camper at Lake Stone. That fire was blamed on a heater, but Koe said he was not using a heater Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was called.

After losing the first camper to fire, Koe moved the used RV that burned Wednesday morning into the county-owned park about three weeks ago. He considered Lake Stone as his primary residence.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Previous stories:

Fire Destroys Travel Trailer At Lake Stone Campground, Leaving Man Without A Home

80-Year Old Man Working To Recover From Lake Stone Camper Fire. Here’s How You Can Help.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 