Fire Destroys 80-Year Old Man’s Camper At Lake Stone, The Second Time In Five Weeks

For the second time in just over five weeks, fire destroyed an 80-year old man’s camper at Lake Stone in Century.

The recreational vehicle fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Victim Neal Koe said woke up to find the camper on fire; he was able to escape without injury.

The fire also heavily damaged his pickup truck.

About 3:45 a.m. on January 4, fire destroyed Koe’s camper at Lake Stone. That fire was blamed on a heater, but Koe said he was not using a heater Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was called.

After losing the first camper to fire, Koe moved the used RV that burned Wednesday morning into the county-owned park about three weeks ago. He considered Lake Stone as his primary residence.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.