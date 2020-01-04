Fire Destroys Travel Trailer At Lake Stone Campground, Leaving Man Without A Home

A fire early Saturday morning at Lake Stone in Century left a man without a home.

Fire destroyed a 30-foot travel trailer in the Lake Stone Campground about 3:45 a.m. The camper was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

An man in his 80s was able to escape the fire with only the clothes on his back. He was not injured and refused transport to the hospital . The victim considered the travel trailer as his primary residence, and he is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Preliminary information indicated the fire was caused by a space heater.

The Century, McDavid and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, the Flomaton Fire Department, Jay Fire Department and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.