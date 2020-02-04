Emergency Closure Today Of Pine Forest Road Railroad Crossing In Walnut Hill

February 4, 2020

There will be an emergency closure of the Pine Forest Road railroad crossing in Walnut Hill on Tuesday. The crossing is located on Pine Forest at the intersection with Pelt Road and Rockaway Creek Road.

The crossing is being closed for the replacement of a damaged and split rail. Work is likely to be completed on Tuesday but could extend into Wednesday.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Highway 97 to Nokomis Road, and westbound traffic will be detoured from Pine Forest Road to Arthur Brown Road, back to Highway 97. T

Pictured: The railroad crossing on Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill as seen late Monday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos.

