Cloe Smith Named Miss NHS 2020 (With Photo Gallery)

Cloe Smith was crowned Miss NHS 2020 Saturday night at Northview High School.

Amber Gilman was named first runner-up, while Taylor Levins was named second runner-up from among nine contestants. Other members of the Top 5 were MaKayla Ramsey and Payton Jackson.

Other awards were Miss Congeniality Cloe Smith, Miss Hospitality Amber Gilman, Miss Physical Fitness Nevaeh Brown, and Miss Poise and Appearance Cloe Smith.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery click here.

Pictured top: Miss NHS 2020 Cloe Smith. Pictured below: First runner-up Amber Gilman, Miss NHS Cloe Smith and second runner-up Taylor Levins. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.