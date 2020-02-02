Cloe Smith Named Miss NHS 2020 (With Photo Gallery)

February 2, 2020

Cloe Smith was crowned Miss NHS 2020 Saturday night at Northview High School.

Amber Gilman was named first runner-up, while Taylor Levins was named second runner-up from among nine contestants. Other members of the Top 5 were MaKayla Ramsey and Payton Jackson.

Other awards were Miss Congeniality Cloe Smith, Miss Hospitality Amber Gilman, Miss Physical Fitness Nevaeh Brown, and Miss Poise and Appearance Cloe Smith.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery click here.

Pictured top: Miss NHS 2020 Cloe Smith. Pictured below: First runner-up Amber Gilman, Miss NHS Cloe Smith and second runner-up Taylor Levins. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

