Chilly Air Returns; Gusty Winds Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.