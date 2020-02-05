Century Botches Meeting Time Public Notice; Finishes Meeting Before Posted Start Time

The Century Town Council, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), held and completed a meeting Monday earlier than the time publicly noticed in some locations.

The town posted a notice at locations including the town hall and emailed on January 15 it to media including NorthEscambia.com, WEAR 3, NewsRadio 1620, Pensacola News Journal and WKRG that indicated a yearly scheduled for CRA meetings – including February 3 at 6 p.m. The notice stated “until further notice”.

It was immediately followed by another email to the media outlets with a public notice stating the February 3 CRA meeting would be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday night. The notice indicating the 6:15 p.m. time was still posted after the meeting in the Century Post Office. It was also published on NorthEscambia.com.

The CRA meeting was held at 6 p.m. and complete before 6:15 p.m. Only one person, who chairs the CRA’s Hope Garden project, attended the full meeting in which the CRA’s annual report for fiscal year 2018-2019 was presented and approved.

Town Clerk Kimberly Godwin said the 6:15 p.m. meeting time was wrong, and after first publication was corrected in the local weekly newspaper. No correction was sent to NorthEscambia.com.

Florida’s Sunshine Law requires public boards to provide proper public notice of meetings. In 2016, four members of a Century Citizens Advisory Task Force were charged with non-criminal violations of the Sunshine Law after a public meeting advertised for 4 p.m. was actually held at 2 p.m.

“There was a clear violation of the Sunshine Law by holding a public meeting at a time other than what was advertised in a public notice,” Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille wrote following the 2016 meeting.

Pictured: A public notice still posted Monday night in the Century Post Office indicates the CRA would meet at 6:15 p.m, but the board actually met at 6 p.m.