Cashless Tolls To Pensacola Beach Begin This Spring. Here’s How It Will Work.

The new all-electronic tolling system on Bob Sikes Bridge to Pensacola Beach will begin in the spring of 2020. The toll will remain $1, and cash and change will no longer be accepted at this location. Until this change is implemented, Escambia County will continue to monitor traffic levels and will waive toll fees as needed during peak traffic times.

A specific date for the switch has not been announced.

All tolls will be collected electronically. Motorists will use either SunPass, another interoperable transponder or be billed utilizing the TOLL-BY-PLATE system. TOLL-BY-PLATE customers will be charged a $1 toll, plus a monthly $2.50 administrative fee and will receive a bill by mail. You may pay cash at SunPass kiosks to replenish and pay TOLL-BY-PLATE invoices.

There are many ways to get to Pensacola Beach. Transponders are available at the Santa Rosa Island Authority and any retailer where SunPass and E-Pass are available. Other options for passes include the NC Quick Pass, Peach Pass and tolling apps such as PayTollo. The community can still walk, bike, ferry or ride ECAT bus routes 61 and 64 to Pensacola Beach.

“All electronic tolling is going statewide and the goal is to get everyone to Pensacola Beach quicker,” said District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender. “We want to make it easy to go to the beach in a safe, comfortable amount of time.”

PENSACOLA BEACH ANNUAL PASS

The Pensacola Beach Annual Pass integrated with SunPass provides frequent beach goers and Pensacola Beach residents a true 365-day pass for the Bob Sikes Bridge, providing unlimited passage for one full year from the date of Annual Pass purchase.

Pensacola Beach Annual Passes are $20 per year for public annual passes and $70 per year for commercial annual passes (all vehicles displaying any commercial markings or advertising, including magnetic or rooftop signs, or vehicles owned by a commercial business).

Pensacola Beach homestead residents are allowed up to two $5 Pensacola Beach Annual Passes, and must visit the Santa Rosa Island Authority Office, located at 1 Via De Luna Drive on Pensacola Beach. To be a homestead resident, obtain the designation of your primary residence on Pensacola Beach from the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office. Beach residents need to bring proof of homestead exemption from the property tax office when going to purchase an annual pass. To be a homestead resident, you must live 50%+ of your time during a year at a primary residence on Pensacola Beach. Please note, these passes are available for two-axle, non-commercial vehicles only.

There are two options to register your Pensacola Beach Annual Pass: