Winter Is Back! Colder And Windy, Freezing Nights

January 19, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

