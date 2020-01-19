Winter Is Back! Colder And Windy, Freezing Nights
January 19, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Comments