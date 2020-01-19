What’s Closed For The MLK Holiday, Trash Pickup Info
Here are closures in Escambia County and the Town of Century in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 20.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, Jan. 20:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - All departments, including:
- West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21)
- The Escambia County Animal Shelter
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office
- Escambia County Area Transit
Exceptions:
- The Perdido Landfill will be open
TOWN OF CENTURY
All town of Century office will be closed. A council meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 21.
ECUA
ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, January 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.
