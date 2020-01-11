Trial Set To Begin For Man Accused Of Murdering Three Family Members Four Years Ago

An Escambia County man accused of the murder of three family members over four years ago will be in court next week.

Trial is set to begin on January 13 for Donald Wayne Hartung for three counts of first degree premeditated murder in the death of his mother and two half-brothers, Voncile Smith, John Smith, and Richard Smith. State Attorney Bill Eddins said prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

All three bodies were found on July 31 in their home on Deerfield Drive. All three were beaten with a claw hammer and their throats slit, and Richard Smith was also shot in the head.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation first found witchcraft may have been involved in the killings. But further investigation revealed the motive may have been more financially motivated.