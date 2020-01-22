Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Murdering Three Family Members For Money

Trial got underway Tuesday for an Escambia County man accused murdering three family members over four years ago.

The case against 63-year old Donald Hartung began with state describing it a triple murder for money. He is facing three counts of first degree premeditated murder in the death of his mother, 77-year old V Voncile Smith and two half-brothers, 47-year old John Smith,and 49-year old Richard Smith. All three bodies were found on July 31, 2015, in their home on Deerfield Drive. All three were beaten with a claw hammer and their throats slit, and Richard Smith was also shot in the head.

Prosecutors say Hartung was intentionally left out of his mother’s will with everything set to go to John and Richard Smith. The state says the interhertience was Hartung’s was motivation, and the only way he would collect any cash would be to kill all three.

Hartung allegedly hit John Smith with a hammer and slit his throat, just before his mother met the same fate. He took steps to hide the bodies, according to prosecutors, before brother Richard — a Department of Homeland Security IT professional — came home. Hartung, the state said, shot him in the head and also slit his throat.

The defense claimed on Tuesday that Hartung never saw the will or knew that he was not in it, questioning how that could be a motivation.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.