Sunny And A Bit Cooler Today, Middle 30s Tonight
January 7, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments