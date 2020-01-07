Sunny And A Bit Cooler Today, Middle 30s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.