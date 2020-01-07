Sunny And A Bit Cooler Today, Middle 30s Tonight

January 7, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 