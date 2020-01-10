State Attorney Bill Eddins Won’t Seek Another Term, Endorses Greg Marcille

January 10, 2020

State Attorney Bill Eddins won’t be running for a fifth term, and he is endorsing the man he believes should be his replacement.

Eddins has announced that he is supporting Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille in the upcoming election. Marcille has been Eddins’ assistant since he took office 15 years ago.

Marcille is the only candidate so far for the position in Florida’s First Judicial Circuit., which covers Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Eddins will remain in office through the completion of his term at the end of the year.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 