Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Through Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.