Severe Weather Becoming More Likely For The Weekend

There is an enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather in place for the entire area by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and perhaps a tornado will be possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.