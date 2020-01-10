Severe Thunderstorms Likely For Saturday; Gusty Winds, Possible Tornado

Numerous severe storms likely across the entire area on Saturday. The main threats are damaging winds along the squall line with wind gusts of 70+ mph and possibly strong tornadoes possible. Most of the storms will impact the area beginning Saturday morning and push out of the area by Saturday evening. There will be storms on Friday night, but the main severe threat is on Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.