Seasonably Cool Temperatures Return

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.