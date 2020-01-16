Scattered Showers Again Today; Rain And A Weekend Cool Down

January 16, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

