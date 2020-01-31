Rain Likely For Friday, Not A Bad Weekend

January 31, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers. High near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

