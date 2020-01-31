Rain Likely For Friday, Not A Bad Weekend
January 31, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers. High near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
