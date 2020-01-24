One Killed In Four Vehicle Wreck North Of Atmore

One person was killed in a four vehicle crash north of Atmore Thursday evening.

About 5:45 p.m., Alabama State Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 21 near Ross Road.

Troopers said Warren Demetrick Stallworth, 39, of Monroeville, was traveling south when his 2019 Acura TLX collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Spencer Rogers, 36, of Atmore.

Also involved in the crash was a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sherry Ann Dale, 60, of Frisco City and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Sharon Banks, 53, of Monroeville.

Rogers, Dale, Banks, and two others were transported for treatment of injuries.

Stallworth, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additional details have not been released as troopers continue to investigate.