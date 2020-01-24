One Killed In Four Vehicle Wreck North Of Atmore

January 24, 2020

One person was killed in a four vehicle crash north of Atmore Thursday evening.

About 5:45 p.m., Alabama State Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 21 near Ross Road.

Troopers said Warren Demetrick Stallworth, 39, of Monroeville, was traveling south when his 2019 Acura TLX collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Spencer Rogers, 36, of Atmore.

Also involved in the crash was a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sherry Ann Dale, 60, of Frisco City and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Sharon Banks, 53, of Monroeville.

Rogers, Dale, Banks, and two others were transported for treatment of injuries.

Stallworth, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additional details have not been released as troopers continue to investigate.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 