One Injured In Highway 29, Quintette Road Rollover Wreck

One person was injured in a rollover crash Saturday night on Highway 29.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening following the crash about 6:35 p.m. on Highway 29 at Quintette Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details. The Cantonment, Molino and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.