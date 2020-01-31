New $1.9 Million Highway 168 Bridge In Bratt Set To Open Friday

Work on a new bridge on Highway 168 just east of North Highway 99 in Bratt is complete, and the bridge over an unnamed branch is set to open to traffic sometime on Friday, weather permitting.

The $1.9 million Florida Department of Transportation project includes two, 12-foot travel lanes with 6-foot shoulders and a concrete barrier wall. The project also included resurfacing the bridge approaches, new guardrail, drainage improvements, new pavement markings, and enhanced signage.

Work on the project began in mid-April 2019 to replace a structural deficient bridge with wooden supports that was constructed in 1967.

Once the new bridge is open, crews will begin removing a temporary bridge that was in place during construction. During that process, drivers are reminded to use caution and watch for workers and heavy trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Pictured above and below: Work to complete a new bridge on Highway 168 in Bratt was coming to a close late Thursday afternoon. Pictured second below: A temporary bridge in place during construct will be removed. Pictured bottom: The new bridge replaces a structurally deficient bridge that was constructed in 1967. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

