Man Killed In Single Vehicle Chumuckla Highway Crash

A 28-year old man was killed in a single vehicle wreck early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Mason Scott Tobin of Pace was traveling on Chumuckla Highway north of Willard Norris Road about 5:10 p.m.. His Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and traveled 107 feet before striking a large tree.

Tobin was extricated to his vehicle and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 6:21 a.m.