Man Killed In Single Vehicle Chumuckla Highway Crash

January 25, 2020

A 28-year old man was killed in a single vehicle wreck early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Mason Scott Tobin of Pace was traveling on Chumuckla Highway north of Willard Norris Road about 5:10 p.m.. His Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and traveled 107 feet before striking a large tree.

Tobin was extricated to his vehicle and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 6:21 a.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 