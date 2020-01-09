It’s That Time Of The Year For Smoke From Controlled Burns

January 9, 2020

It’s the peak of the controlled burn season, according to the Florida Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center.

“Residents in our area will see smoke coming from burns on both private and public lands. Sometimes the smoke will drift into the more populated areas of our region but the impacts should be short-lived and minor,” the Forest Service said.

For most people, the  smoke was drifting from a 1,600 acre controlled burn near Munson in northern Santa Rosa County. There was also a 423 acre controlled burn west of Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill, a 166 acre burn north of Cotton Lake Road and east of Highway 29 in Escambia County and several smaller burns.

Pictured: A smoke plume from a 423 acre control burn off Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill, as seen Wednesday afternoon from Highway 97. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 