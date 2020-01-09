It’s That Time Of The Year For Smoke From Controlled Burns

It’s the peak of the controlled burn season, according to the Florida Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center.

“Residents in our area will see smoke coming from burns on both private and public lands. Sometimes the smoke will drift into the more populated areas of our region but the impacts should be short-lived and minor,” the Forest Service said.

For most people, the smoke was drifting from a 1,600 acre controlled burn near Munson in northern Santa Rosa County. There was also a 423 acre controlled burn west of Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill, a 166 acre burn north of Cotton Lake Road and east of Highway 29 in Escambia County and several smaller burns.

Pictured: A smoke plume from a 423 acre control burn off Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill, as seen Wednesday afternoon from Highway 97. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.