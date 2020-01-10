Hospital Maintenance Worker Charged With Child Cruelty For Attack On Teen Patient

A former maintenance worker at Baptist Hospital has been charged with child cruelty after allegedly beating a 13-year old patient.

Kevin Reese Douglas, age 47 of Milton, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, Douglas was repairing holes in a wall when he learned the damage was done by the teen.

Douglas approached the teen, shoved him through a doorway and got on top of him — beating him and smashing his head against the floor, according to police. He also kicked the teen multiple times. Police said security video shows the incident.

Douglas was “swiftly” terminated by Baptist, according to a statement. He had worked at the hospital as a painter since late January 2018.