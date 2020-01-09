Highway 97 Driver Hits Two Culverts, Six Mailboxes, Trash Can, Sign And A Toy Dump Truck

A driver ran off Highway 97 and struck two culverts, six mailboxes, a speed limit sign, a trash can and a toy dump truck Wednesday night in Davisville.

The man first left the roadway near Highway 97 and Highway 4 where he hit the first culvert and continued south on the shoulder for several hundred yards, hitting things along the way.

The man, reportedly in his 70s, refused medical transport to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released further details, and there’s no word yet on what charges the driver might face.

Escambia County EMS, the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.