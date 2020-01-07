Here’s Your Sign: Police Recover Guns, A Sword, Narcotics And Stolen Street Sign During Search Warrant

A search warrant executed in Atmore turned up narcotics, guns and a stolen street sign.

The Atmore Police Department, Alabama Drug Task Force, and U.S. Marshal’s Service executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Highway 31 near West Road during the early morning hours last Friday.

“The search warrant was obtain after agents completed an investigation of illegal narcotic activity at the residence,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said. Agents found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia including scales and pipes, multiple firearms, ammunition, a sword and a road sign stolen from Peacock Lane.

“No arrest were made at the completion of the search, but warrants have been signed for the person responsible,” Brooks said.

Peacock Lane is located about 14 miles away from the search warrant location.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.