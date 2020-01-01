Happy New Year! Sunny Start To 2020, But Rain By Thursday

January 1, 2020

Happy New Year! Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

