Florida Gas Prices On The Decline Again

Florida gas prices are declining again after jumping 7 cents last week.

Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.52 at the pump. The state average is 4 cents more than a week ago, 10 cents more than a month ago, and 29 cents per gallon more than this time last year. Despite the recent volatility at the pump, drivers are still paying nearly 30 cents per gallon less than last year’s high of $2.80.

The average price per gallon Monday night in Escambia County was $2.43, while two gas stations in Cantonment were at $2.32.

“The sudden, but brief jump at the pump came as a surprise, considering wholesale prices remained low last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline supplies are soaring, reaching the highest level in almost a year. That combined with low fuel demand should help restore downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.