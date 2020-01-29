Five Injured When Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes Into SUV In Cantonment

January 29, 2020

Five people were injured when driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into a SUV Tuesday evening in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at Highway 297A and Booker Street at near the Greater First Baptist Church

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the sedan, but the driver fled, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy did not directly pursue the vehicle but did locate the crash a short time later, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

Four people including two minors in the SUV were injured, along with a passenger in the car. All five were transported by Escambia County EMS to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

The driver is expected to be charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and drug offenses, Southard said.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigations continue.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

