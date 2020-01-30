FHP Names Man Killed In W Street Crash That Critically Injured Century Man, Pensacola Woman

Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol identified the Escambia County man killed in a January 23 wreck on W Street at Marcus Pointe Boulevard.

Tyrone Deonta Wilkins, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was a passenger in a Toyota van driven by 36-year old Ava Stoudemire of Pensacola. She attempted to turn her Toyota van onto Marcus Pointe Boulevard but failed to negotiate the turn and collided with a semi-truck before rotating into a box truck, both of which were traveling south on North W Street.

Stoudemire and the front seat passenger, 34-year old Gregory Matthews of Century, were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

Any charges in the crash are pending the outcome of the FHP investigation.