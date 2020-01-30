FHP Names Man Killed In W Street Crash That Critically Injured Century Man, Pensacola Woman

January 30, 2020

Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol identified the Escambia County man killed in a January 23 wreck on W Street at Marcus Pointe Boulevard.

Tyrone Deonta Wilkins, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was a passenger in a Toyota van driven by 36-year old Ava Stoudemire of Pensacola. She attempted to turn her Toyota van onto Marcus Pointe Boulevard but failed to negotiate the turn and collided with a semi-truck before rotating into a box truck, both of which were traveling south on North W Street.

Stoudemire and the front seat passenger, 34-year old Gregory Matthews of Century, were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

Any charges in the crash are pending the outcome of the FHP investigation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 