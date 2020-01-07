Enter The Escambia Extension Arbor Day Art Contest

January 7, 2020

The annual Escambia County Extension Service Arbor Day Art Contest is underway.

Make your own drawing, collage, painting or photo based on the theme “Spreading Roots and Branching Out” and send in by postal mail or drop it off at the Extension OFfice.

The contest age groups are children 12 and under, teens ages 13-18, and adults 18 and older. One winner will be selected from each age group, and winners will receive either a 7-gallon tree, a shovel, gloves or a book about trees. For complete details, click here (pdf).

Mail entries to: Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment, FL 32533. Entries can also be dropped off at the Extension office. Include your name, age and phone number or email address on the back of your art. Entries must be postmarked by Monday, January 13, 2020.

Entries will be displayed at the Escambia County Extension office and Beulah Middle School.

Winners will be awarded Saturday, January 18 during the mail art display and tree giveaway event from 8:30 a.m. until noon at Beulah Middle School.

For more information, contact Carrie Stevenson at (850) 475-5230 or ctsteven@ufl.edu.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 