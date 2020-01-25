ECSO Arrests 17 In Burglary Ring, Clearing Up 67 Cases

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made 17 arrests since October in a burglary ring, clearing up 67 cases. Suspects ranged in age from 14 to 22.

Charges include vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries, carjackings, armed robberies and event shootings. The burglary ring hit areas not only in Escambia County, but also Baldwin, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Deputies are still looking for one additional suspect – 20-year old Salathel Hernadez (pictured).

Those charged include:

Oreion Lane, 18

Jacquavious Savage, 18

Deonte Brown, 17

Rashawn Posey, 17

Tony McGee, 16

Kody Gresh, 18

Christopher Evans, 19

Dradoni Ricks, 17

Jalael Smith, 22

De’Shawn English, 19

Terrance Harris, 18

Steven Prayer, 19

Roy James, 18

Jacobi Brown, 18

Zywan Dees, 16

Roykerria Posey 14

Santana Chambers, 14

Anyone with information on the whereabout of Hernandez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.