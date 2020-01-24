Dry And Sunny For Friday And Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.