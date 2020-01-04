Cooler And Windy Saturday, 30s For Saturday Night

Pensacola set a record high of 79 Friday morning, breaking the old record of 78 degrees set back in 1997.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 69.