Big Changes: Rain Saturday, Becoming Much Colder Later

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.