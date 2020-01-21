Another Cold Day, Below Freezing Again Tonight
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
