Another Cold Day, Below Freezing Again Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.