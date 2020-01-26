Afternoon And Evening Sunday Showers

January 26, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

