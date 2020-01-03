A Rainy Friday, Clearing And Cooler Weekend

January 3, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers.  South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

