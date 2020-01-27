A Couple Of Nice, Sunny Days; Wet By Wednesday

January 27, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

