A Couple Of Nice, Sunny Days; Wet By Wednesday
January 27, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
