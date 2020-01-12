Warm, Chance Of Rain For The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.