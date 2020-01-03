Three Injured In Kingsfield Road Crash

Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The collision occurred just after 8 p.m. on East Kingsfield Road at Tate Road. The vehicles came to rest facing opposite directions in a ditch.

The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS with injuries not considered life threatening. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.