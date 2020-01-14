14th Annual Cantonment MLK Parade Set For Monday, January 20

January 13, 2020

The 14th Annual Cantonment MLK Parade will roll at 4 p.m. on Monday, January 20.

“This parade is held in regards to the kids and the adults that are unable to attend the Pensacola MLK parade as well as the joy it bring to the entire community,” founder and coordinator Mary Floyd said. “I will need your help in making this a successful MLK parade for the Cantonment and surrounding communities.”

There are no entry fees required, but it is required that entries have plenty of candy or trinkets for children, and organizers are asking that each car or float display a symbol or picture that pertains to the work of Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr.

Participants are asked to line up beginning at 3 p.m. at the Carver Park at 208 Webb Street. Floats, cars, horses and motorcycles are welcome.

For more information, call Floyd at (850) 390-1912.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 