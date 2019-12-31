Sunny And Cool Today; 30s For New Years Eve Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.