Spotty Rain For Saturday; Thunderstorms Becoming Likely By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.