Spotty Rain For Saturday; Thunderstorms Becoming Likely By Sunday
December 28, 2019
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Comments