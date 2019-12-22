Soaking Cold Rain Continues Through Sunday

December 22, 2019

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Rain. High near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

