Mild, A Few Showers For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

New Year’s Day: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%