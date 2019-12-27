Mild, A Few Showers For Friday
December 27, 2019
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
New Year’s Day: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%
Comments