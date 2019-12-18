Man Gets 15 Years On Long List Of Charges In Cantonment Drug Case

A has been sentenced in Cantonment drug case.

Derrow Peterson, Sr. to 15 years in state prison. He must serve the full sentence as a minimum mandatory.

Peterson, 49, entered a plea on October 7 to the charges of trafficking in cocaine (400 grams or more but less than 150 kilograms), trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of alprazolam with intent to sell, possession of clonazepam with intent to sell, possession of diazepam with intent to sell, possession of tramadol with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On July 18, 2018, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a search warrant at a residence on Horsemens Path as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Peterson, his girlfriend, and two of their children were located in the residence. Peterson was located in the master bathroom, and all of the narcotics were found in the master bathroom. he admitted possession of the narcotics and also the firearm, located in the master bedroom. Peterson is a convicted felon and has a criminal history that includes prior convictions for possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.