Low 50s For Wednesday, Freezing Temps Wednesday Night
December 18, 2019
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
