Low 50s For Wednesday, Freezing Temps Wednesday Night

December 18, 2019

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

