Here Is The New Year’s Trash Schedule You Need To Know

Comments 9

Here is the New Year’s trash schedule for ECUA in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the Town of Century and the City of Pensacola.

ECUA ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Garbage, Yard Trash & Recycling Services: All Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday collections will be made one day later than normally scheduled. All Tuesday collections will be on Tuesday as scheduled.

ECUA SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Garbage, Yard Trash & Recycling Services: No changes to sanitation collections. All collections will be made on their regularly scheduled days. There are no changes to commercial dumpster service.

ECUA OFFICE/BILL PAYMENT

ECUA offices will be closed January 1, 2020, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The customer service office and walk-in payment areas only will be closed on December 31. All other ECUA offices and the drive-thru window will be open on this day.

TOWN OF CENTURY GARBAGE

Town of Century garbage pick up will be one day later that normal. Collections will be Thursday, January 2 instead of January 1.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

There will be no pickup changes for City of Pensacola Sanitation customers due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.